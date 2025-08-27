27 August 2025
A look at the Swedish start-up that combines clinical expertise with cutting-edge AI.
Vetnio, the AI copilot built for vets, is already being used by AniCura clinics in the Netherlands, by Creature Comforts in the UK, and other practices across Europe and the US.
With a team made up of both veterinarians and technology experts, the Swedish start-up combines clinical expertise with cutting-edge AI. Now, with Douglas Hutchison – founder of VBD and former chairman of Virtual Recall – joining, and with the backing of Silicon Valley’s prestigious accelerator Y Combinator, Vetnio is making a serious bid to redefine how veterinary consults are documented.
Ask most vets what eats up their day, and it isn’t usually the patients – it’s the admin. Notes, discharge summaries, drug checks, invoices: all necessary, but all time-consuming. For many, it means late nights and work that follows them home.
That’s the pain point Vetnio is targeting. And the speed of its adoption suggests the profession is more than ready for a solution.
Vetnio positions itself as an AI copilot that sits silently in the consultation room and produces structured, compliant records in real time. Unlike generic dictation software, it doesn’t just transcribe – it contextualises.
That means:
In short, it acts not just as a scribe, but as a background clinical assistant – leaving vets free to focus on the patient and the client.
Vetnio’s origins set it apart. Rather than building in isolation, the founders immersed themselves in one of the biggest IVC Evidensia hospitals in Europe, shadowing consultations round the clock. That immersion influenced everything from how the AI deals with background noise to how discharge notes are phrased for owners.
Clinics interested in seeing Vetnio in action can watch a short demo video here
👉 Clinics can also request a hands-on demo at https://vetnio.com/#contact
Other points of difference include:
The result according to the clinics is around two hours saved per vet per day – time that can mean leaving on time, reducing cognitive fatigue or simply seeing more cases without feeling stretched. Crucially, Vetnio reports not a single customer has churned since launch – rare in veterinary software.
And the longer vets use it, the smoother it gets: Vetnio adapts to each clinician’s style over time, reducing edits and making most notes ready to approve and send straight into the PIMS.
From AniCura clinics in the Netherlands to Creature Comforts practices in the UK, Vetnio’s footprint now spans the UK, DACH, Benelux, the Nordics, and the USA – showing that even in markets where veterinary AI scribes first emerged, Vetnio has carved out a strong position.
That growth has been underpinned by backing from Y Combinator, the Silicon Valley accelerator that launched Airbnb, Stripe and Dropbox. Vetnio is the only European veterinary company to secure that endorsement – a sign, many say, of the credibility of its tech, team and global ambition.
From the start, the founders have stressed a global vision: Swedish roots, but scale and impact aimed far beyond.
The UK profession has been wrestling for years with retention, burnout and recruitment shortages. Anything that reduces admin without compromising clinical standards deserves attention. Vetnio’s potential benefits for UK clinics include:
For practices in corporate groups or independents under pressure, those gains could be significant.
👉 To explore how Vetnio could benefit your own practice, request a demo at https://vetnio.com/#contact
Douglas Hutchison – founder of VBD (publisher of Vet Times), former chairman of Virtual Recall, and a non-executive at Hallmarq – recently joined as an advisor after reviewing veterinary AI solutions worldwide. His conclusion: Vetnio was the company to back.
Observers say that level of endorsement, combined with traction among frontline vets, gives Vetnio a credibility many competitors have struggled to achieve.
Part of that momentum may come from Vetnio’s internal culture.
Vets are builders within the product team. Some early adopters have even joined the company after experiencing the tool first-hand.
Of course, some UK vets remain wary. AI tools have promised much in the past and delivered disruption instead. Vetnio’s founders acknowledge that hesitation, but emphasise their tool was built and tested in veterinary consult rooms, not adapted from human health care.
“Veterinary AI has to be built inside real consult rooms, not borrowed from human healthcare,” says Arman Karégar, Vetnio’s co-founder and CEO. “That’s why adoption has been so fast – clinics instantly see the difference.”
“You stay in control. Vetnio handles the admin and supports your reasoning with science-backed prompts. You remain the clinician.”
The roadmap is ambitious: deeper PIMS integrations, roll-out across equine and farm and partnerships with complementary service providers.
“We see a future where Vetnio is a part of the daily toolkit for every vet – as standard as a stethoscope,” says Arman Karégar. “The goal isn’t just saving time, it’s making the profession more sustainable.”
Whether that future arrives is for the profession to decide. But with two extra hours a day on offer, zero churn reported, and industry leaders signing on, many believe Vetnio may be closer than most to making it happen.
For UK practices under strain, that may be reason enough to take a closer look.