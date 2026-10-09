9 Oct 2026
Industry leaders hope all operators will eventually sign up to the new scheme.
Image: dean / Adobe Stock
An industry group has unveiled a new single point of search (SPoS) mechanism and central portal for microchip databases, which will be free to access for veterinary practices.
The Association of Microchip Database Operators (AMDO) claimed the platform will “streamline and accelerate pet reunification” by making key information available to authorised users in one place.
Initially, five main databases – Chipworks, Identi, MyPet, Petlog and PETtrac which are estimated to account for more than 90% of active registrations – will be accessible through the system.
But officials say three other AMDO members are already in the process of joining and all other compliant databases will be invited to join.
An AMDO statement said: “Ultimately, our goal is for all authorised users to be able to search and retrieve pet and keeper details from all compliant UK databases via a single portal.”
The system will also be made available to rescue organisations, law enforcement, local authorities, trading standards officers and animal wardens as well as veterinary practices.
But it also warned the project could not correct weaknesses in the data held or problems created by unregistered chips.
It added: “It should be incumbent on all stakeholders in the animal welfare life cycle to remind pet owners at every opportunity to make sure their microchip registration details are up to date.”
The project’s launch follows the publication of recent figures suggesting levels of microchipping in the UK’s cat population were falling despite the imposition of legal requirements in England.
Around a quarter (23%) of cats were not chipped according to data from Cats Protection’s latest Cats and Their Stats report.
Although Defra is said to have contributed to the project’s development, AMDO described the SPoS scheme as an “industry-led solution” which they say will save millions of pounds in public money on development costs.