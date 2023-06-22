22 Jun
Professionals are being encouraged to take part in a project examining current and future digital capabilities, and how to develop them, but there isn’t long left to have your say.
UK-based vets are being encouraged to take part in a survey exploring the profession’s digital capabilities, future skill requirements and how veterinary education should develop them.
The initiative is being run by Colette Fuller, digital education manager at the University of Central Lancashire’s new vet school, as part of a master’s degree programme at the University of Leeds.
The survey web page said: “This study aims to explore which digital capabilities may be needed for future veterinary graduates – most of whom will move into careers in this rewarding, yet challenging profession.
“As veterinary medicine is undergoing a digital transformation, technology will play an increasingly important role in the provision of veterinary care in the future with the opportunities that this brings to the sector to improve and enhance services.
“The purpose of this study is to explore and identify the digital capabilities required by general practice veterinarians in the UK.
“This information will be used to inform universities in how they can better support the development of digital capabilities of veterinary students and embed this into veterinary education going forwards.”
The survey – which is expected to take around 5 to 10 minutes to complete – asks participants to rate confidence levels with digital technologies and is open until 9pm on Sunday 25 June.
Full details of the study, and how to take part, are available online.