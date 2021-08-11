11 Aug 2021
Merger means the new company will become one of Europe’s leading veterinary digital marketing agencies with a presence in 11 countries.
Veterinary digital marketing agency VetsDigital has announced it is merging with two veterinary marketing companies, Vet Inflow and VetBoost.
The three companies, all offering specialist digital marketing support to vet practices and other businesses within the veterinary industry, will combine under the VetsDigital brand.
Sarah Spinks, managing director of VetsDigital, said: “We’re delighted to be merging with the teams at Vet Inflow and VetBoost, and believe the culture and values of our three companies are perfectly aligned.
“In the pursuit of better animal welfare, we empower animal owners, and bridge the gap between the veterinary professional and the pet parent using the most effective digital channels.
“As one combined company, we become Europe’s leading digital agency that specialises in the veterinary sector. With our current presence in 11 countries, we’ll be able to further develop our network while still providing our clients with the same personal service they’ve come to expect and deserve.”
Marcelo Alves, managing director of Vet Inflow, will move into the role of managing partner for Portugal and Spain at VetsDigital, as the company expands to have bases in both the UK and Portugal.
Dr Alves added: “We founded Vet Inflow in 2012 to help veterinary businesses of all sizes with their digital marketing efforts. It has been incredible to have the privilege to work with so many veterinary practices along the way.
“After almost nine years, we have decided to join forces with our friends at VetsDigital to offer all clients a wider choice of products and services.
“Together, we will be able to better serve our clients’ needs and help them with their digital journey.”
Will Stirling – who runs veterinary marketing consultancy VetBoost – also becomes a managing partner at VetsDigital, having previously worked with veterinary group YourVets and CVS, and with clients in the UK and Ireland.
Mr Sterling said: “The veterinary industry is buzzing with growth and renewal as many parts of veterinary marketing and management move into the digital realm. It’s the perfect time to combine the talents of our three teams, so that together we can offer industry-leading digital marketing services to veterinary businesses across the UK and Europe.
“We can now offer our services internationally, and drive innovation in the space. It is incredibly exciting for everyone involved.”