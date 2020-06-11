11 Jun 2020
SPVS-VMG are offering six free tickets to a CPD day on 23 June offering fresh insights into teleconsults.
SPVS-VMG are offering six free tickets to their live “Focus on our Digital Future” online CPD day on 23 June.
The event features two streams of live and interactive sessions from speakers at the forefront of digital development, with particular emphasis on telemedicine as a result of the COVID-19 social distancing rules.
Speakers include:
The day will include a digital exhibition with a chance to connect with select suppliers, and conclude with a lively digital debate on lessons learned from COVID-19.
Tickets cost £50 for SPVS and VMG members, and £75 for non-members. To enter the draw for a free ticket, email [email protected] by 19 June.