19 Oct
Communication, leadership and management – all key to sustainability of vet profession – will feature as part of a series aimed at all members of the team.
The WSAVA is launching a series of webinars to help all members of the veterinary team with non-clinical skills.
Communication, leadership, management and use of new technologies, such as artificial intelligence, will all be covered in the series, which will also cover emerging areas of companion animal nutrition practice, such as the role of probiotics.
Supported by the Purina Institute, the series will be free of charge to WSAVA members. Full details are available via the WSAVA website.
WSAVA president Ellen van Nierop said: “As veterinary team members, we know the importance of developing our clinical skills, but, in today’s challenging environment, it is not always enough to be a fantastic clinician.
“To provide even better care to our patients, we must successfully navigate difficult conversations with clients, for instance those around pet obesity, early-disease detection and pet bereavement. We need to be able to educate clients and encourage them to maintain the health of their pet, perhaps through a weight loss programme or other form of intervention.
“We also need to stay abreast of new technologies and new research because these offer us innovative ways to enhance the care we offer and improve the way we deliver our services.”