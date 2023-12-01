1 Dec
“From economical systems to top-of-the-line equipment, Probo Veterinary proudly maintains the world’s largest inventory of new and refurbished ultrasound systems – all at affordable prices.”
Probo Veterinary from Probo Medical specialises in the sale, service, rental and repair of veterinary diagnostic imaging equipment. We are committed to empowering veterinary professionals to make smarter purchasing decisions without sacrificing animal care in Europe and the UK.
Our mission is to enhance health care access for patients worldwide by offering high-quality new and fully refurbished diagnostic imaging products and services from top brands. We aim to empower health care professionals to make informed decisions for their practices.
Probo Veterinary proudly maintains the world’s largest inventory of new and refurbished ultrasound systems – all at affordable prices. We are committed to delivering quality without compromise.
Our rigorous 24-step refurbishment process is a testament to our commitment to excellence. It goes above and beyond industry standards, resulting in machine-specific imaging and functionality that rivals new equipment.
Probo Veterinary is your ideal partner for equipment sales. We purchase a wide range of imaging equipment and provide comprehensive de-installation services performed by our skilled Probo Medical engineers across the UK.
Each de-installation process includes full certification, guaranteeing the secure destruction of patient data and prioritising patient privacy and data security.
Probo Veterinary is an authorised distributor of Mindray Animal Medical ultrasound products. When it comes to purchasing these machines, we are the distributor you can count on.
We offer competitive pricing, flexible financing options and comprehensive support services, making Mindray ultrasound machines affordable for veterinary practices of all sizes. As the largest Mindray distributor, Probo Veterinary ensures you get unbeatable prices on ultrasound equipment.
When it comes to veterinary medicine, accurate diagnosis and monitoring of animal health are vital. Mindray has established itself as a leading manufacturer of medical veterinary equipment. Its veterinary ultrasound machines offer long-term warranties, excellent image quality across all modalities and high durability.
Mindray offers a wide range of veterinary ultrasound machines to cater to all your diagnostic needs. These systems are used by vets worldwide, enabling them to provide accurate diagnoses, personalised treatment plans and above all, compassionate care for patients.
From economical systems to top-of-the-line equipment, Probo Veterinary has an extensive inventory of rental equipment. From cost-effective systems to cutting-edge equipment from renowned industry brands, our expanding rental stock includes ultrasound, mammography, fluoroscopy, CT and MRI.
Whether you need short-term solutions or extended rentals, Probo Veterinary is here to meet your specific needs. Whether its system rentals or whole relocatable rentals, if you need additional veterinary equipment, but do not have the funding then our rental options are the solution for you.
We know how important it is to keep your appointments on schedule, which is why we prioritise getting your rental to you as quickly as possible.
Probo Veterinary is your choice for complete diagnostic imaging equipment repair and service solutions. Our service engineers are original equipment manufacturer trained and have decades of experience working on systems from top brands. You can experience true service with our 24-hour response time, fast turnarounds, and loaner programme to keep you up and running.
We offer lower hourly rates than the manufacturers, so you never have to worry about being overcharged for our service. With our best-in-class service guarantee, we’ll help keep your diagnostic imaging equipment in great shape – even if you didn’t buy it from us.
We also provide scheduled preventive maintenance visits, 24/7 technical support, 24/7 emergency repair services, extended warranties and more.
Choose Probo Veterinary for unparalleled quality, service and expertise in the world of diagnostic imaging. Join us in our mission to advance health care through our solutions.