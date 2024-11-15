15 Nov
Zoetis has been generating huge interest in its new AI-powered haematology analyser following the official launch of the product at London Vet Show.
The world’s largest animal health company has targeted the show (14 to 15 November) for the UK launch of its point-of-care veterinary haematology analyser, the Vetscan OptiCell.
A first-of-its kind cartridge-based diagnostic tool, OptiCell is now available for pre-sale in the UK with installations expected to start in January 2025.
On public display for the first time at LVS, the product provides complete blood count analysis (CBC) in just a few minutes and, according to Zoetis, offers veterinary professionals accurate haematology insights for faster and more confident diagnosis and treatment.
The self-contained cartridge system is Integrated within Zoetis’ suite of diagnostic products and services and is supported by the Zoetis Virtual Laboratory.
Zoetis chief veterinary officer Richard Goldstein said: “It’s important that veterinary professionals understand the rigorous algorithm validation processes behind the diagnostic devices they use, so teams can be certain of the technology and techniques available to them and their patients.
“Vetscan OptiCell utilises sophisticated AI-trained algorithms trained with normal and abnormal clinical samples. These samples are then tested and validated to reliably classify and count blood cells instantly, based on hundreds of individual cell features such as cytoplasm area, colour, granularity, nuclei colour and shape “
Abhay Nayak, president of global diagnostics at Zoetis, said the positive response at London Vet Show highlighted the demand for innovative diagnostic solutions that improve clinic workflows, reduce costs and elevate patient care and outcomes.
He added: “Vetscan OptiCell checks all the boxes. It’s a very welcome addition to our best-in-class diagnostics portfolio, which brings reference lab quality analysis directly into the clinic, empowering vets to deliver the best care available.”
To view the full diagnostics portfolio, visit www.zoetisdiagnostics.co.uk