5 Oct
Bosses claim the system, which is due to be launched at next month’s London Vet Show (16 to 17 November), offers major benefits for both practice teams and pet owners.
Zoetis has announced plans to launch a Virtual Laboratory solution, which it claims can dramatically speed up decision-making for vets in practice.
The lab, which combines the company’s existing range of Vetscan devices with its consultation service and its online platform, ZoetisDx, is due to be formally unveiled during London Vet Show next month.
Bosses say the system can offer diagnoses within minutes and reduce turnaround times from days to hours.
Richard Goldstein, the company’s vice-president and chief medical officer for global diagnostics, said: “Point-of-care diagnostic tools offer clinics the opportunity to expedite diagnosis – not only improving patient outcomes, but also supporting the well-being of busy health care teams.
“Together, these specific products and services address time, staff support, clinical outcomes and employee satisfaction.
“We are seeing incredible success in both the UK and other countries where Vetscan customer feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.”
One of the Vetscan devices, the Imagyst, uses artificial intelligence to help deliver dermatological, blood smear and faecal analysis, and the company says it expects to unveil further advances early next year.
The system is also supported by 24-hour, 5-days-a-week access to a global team of specialists in areas including small animal internal medicine, oncology and dermatology, exotics, equine internal medicine and neurology among others, to help review results via email, audio or real time video.
Zoetis head of consultants Myles McKenna said: “Veterinarians face a plethora of daily and long-term challenges – not least the task of balancing workloads and battling waiting times for in-demand specialists.
“Keeping up with technical advances is also a very real issue for clinics, so our complimentary service is very much geared towards helping ease these pressures.
“By supporting the industry to navigate and transition into this new and virtual space, I’m confident we’re going to see patient outcomes improve exponentially.”