30 May 2025
Clyde Veterinary Group has unveiled the unit near Falkirk, which will offer a range of services, including artificial insemination, natural cover, embryo flush and infertility investigations.
Clyde Veterinary Group’s senior stud vet Natalie Hind (left), with nursing assistant Kerri Brylka and patient.
A veterinary group has opened a new purpose-built equine reproduction facility in Lanarkshire.
Clyde Veterinary Group unveiled the bespoke unit, intended to support breeders across Scotland and the north of England, in Bowhouse, Maddiston, outside Falkirk.
The facility is said to offer a range of services for mares brought in by their owners, including artificial insemination, natural cover, embryo flush and infertility investigations.
The permanent reproduction unit is said to be best for ensuring correct insemination techniques and timings compared with a mobile service.
Among the facilities at Clyde Veterinary Group Bowhouse are five paddocks, a laboratory, stocks and large loose boxes.
The group’s senior stud vet Natalie Hind said this kind of facility “has been sorely missing in central Scotland” and enables them to support clients via the “scanning of mares to best place them in their cycles, pregnancy diagnosis or flushing embryos to be shipped to recipient mares elsewhere in the country.”
She added: “Being able to design a facility specifically catering for the management of mares and foals will allow us to increase efficiency and maximise the services available in one place.
“Hopefully, the facility will help those clients who would prefer to drop mares with us for the duration of their breeding work, come from outside our client catchment area, or own mares requiring more in-depth reproductive management.”
Clyde Veterinary Group, which boasts surgeries in Stirling, Wishaw and Lesmahagow as well as a hospital in Lanark, offers 24/7 equine care across much of central Scotland, including Lanarkshire, Perthshire and Stirlingshire.