26 Sept 2025
Kit can be used with existing centrifuge systems, including Nupsala’s own StrideSpin system.
Intibio A2MG kit can harvest plasma proteins used to treat equine osteoarthritis (OA).
A veterinary wholesaler has launched a “pioneering” processing kit that can harvest plasma proteins used to treat equine osteoarthritis (OA).
Nupsala has launched the Intibio A2MG (Alpha-2-Macroglobulin) processing kit, developed by Belgian biologicals company Intibio.
It is said the advanced kit’s filtration system can isolate A2MG from horse plasma, retaining beneficial proteins and growth factors which can slow OA progression and cartilage damage while removing destructive inflammatory proteins.
The wholesaler said that in comparison to other commercially available alternatives, the Intibio kit can harvest the highest total protein amounts, growth factor levels, and A2MG levels and volume.
It is available in 15 ml and 30 ml pack sizes and is said to be easy to use with all necessary elements such as anticoagulant included, and the A2MG can be stored frozen for up to a year.
Nupsala chief executive Greg McGarrell said: “The Intibio A2MG processing kit represents the next evolutionary step in equine orthobiological therapies, offering vets a high-quality, accessible solution grounded in science.
“We’re proud to partner with a company that values collaboration as much as we do, and we look forward to what this means for the future of equine care.”
Jan Spaas, chief executive of Intibio, said the company is “excited to announce our strategic partnership with Nupsala.”
He added: “The partnership combines our cutting-edge orthobiologics technology with Nupsala’s scientific approach, deep market knowledge and established distribution network, ensuring that vets are equipped with high-quality tools to support patient outcomes.
“We look forward to a successful collaboration that drives innovation, improves care, and supports the growing demand for biologically driven orthopaedic therapies.”