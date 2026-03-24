24 Mar 2026
The 24-hour referral centre was due to close on 27 March, but it is now due to shut on 2 April.
Great Western Exotics (GWE) in Swindon. Image: Street View / Google Maps
A leading exotics hospital has had its proposed closure date pushed back as options for its future are explored.
Vets Now, part of IVC Evidensia, announced at the start of the month it had proposed that Great Western Exotics (GWE) close on 27 March.
But IVC has today (24 March) confirmed the potential closure of the tier three RCVS-accredited 24-hour referral centre has been delayed by almost a week up to Easter.
An IVC Evidensia spokesperson said: “Following a thorough review of Great Western Exotics, we are exploring all options for its future. The proposed closure date for GWE is currently 2 April.
“Our priority remains the welfare of the animals in our care, and we are committed to supporting our colleagues, clients and partners throughout this transition.”
GWE founder and avian specialist Neil Forbes had expressed his hope a “knight in shining armour” could swoop in and save the practice.
A client-led petition to save the practice has accrued around 2,100 signatures.
Clients and veterinary professionals have expressed concern regarding the availability of suitable alternatives to GWE and their referral capacity.
In its initial announcement to clients, Vets Now shared a list of exotic services – Chipping Norton Veterinary Hospital, Castle Vets in Reading and Highcroft Exotic Vets in Bristol – within approximately 60 minutes’ drive.
On Friday (20 March), CVS-owned Highcroft Exotics announced on its website it is not accepting external exotics referrals at this time, citing capacity issues.
IVC, which operates Chipping Norton vets and Castle Vets, said it became aware of the announcement on Monday (23 March).