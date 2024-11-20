20 Nov
Part of the Linnaeus group, Maggie and Marlow said it was aiming to be “at the heart of the community”.
The team behind a £1.5 million practice in a Worcestershire town centre say they are aiming to be “at the heart of the community”.
Called Maggie and Marlow, and part of the Linnaeus group, the practice has five consulting rooms; two theatres; its own laboratory; and dental, x-ray and ultrasound suites.
Based in Prospect House in Lion Square, the practice said its new central location was ideal for its vision.
Practice manager and RVN Rhiannon Cartwright said: “We want to be the epitome of a ‘local vets’, working closely with, and for, the town’s community of pet lovers.”
Mrs Cartwright added: “A lot of time and thought has gone into designing the Maggie and Marlow practice to ensure we can provide our clients and patients with all possible treatment options within a safe and calming environment.
“It’s been a really exciting time as we have recruited our talented team, carefully designed the clinical facilities and invested in the best equipment to offer a full range of services.
“Along with clients dealing with our friendly and helpful reception team, they can also download a free 24/7 app offering advice from qualified vets, customised articles and an online appointment booking system.”
The building has been refitted with sustainability central to its design, including recyclable vinyl flooring, ceiling tiles and acoustic paneling, with LED lighting throughout and air source heat pumps and cooling systems.