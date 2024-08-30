30 Aug
Leaders of a South Tyneside practice say their plan to move to a new site will enable an increase in staffing and an expansion of services.
Plans for a new £600,000 veterinary facility in South Tyneside have been unveiled – two decades after the current practice first opened.
Officials from the Willows Pet Centre say their move to a new site in Boldon Colliery will enable them to increase services and staff numbers, amid an ongoing recruitment programme.
Practice manager Carole Stobbs said: “We are relocating and expanding because we have a lot of clients and potential new clients who want to come to us, but we don’t currently have the space for more vets and nurses.
“The new branch will mean we’ll be able to see more clients and their pets, offer more consultations, a wider range of services, and provide better facilities for operations.”
The investment means the practice will also have a new x-ray machine, a dental x-ray and an ultrasound machine.
Ms Stobbs added: “We will be able to do more laparoscopies, and the nurses will have a dedicated consult room to do their own clinics, such as weight management clinics, senior health checks, and many more.”
No timescale has been set for the move to be completed, with the practice set to continue operating from its present site until work on the new site is completed.
The practice, which is owned by VetPartners and first opened in 2004, also operates a second site in South Shields.