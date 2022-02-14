In more detail, a consolidated loan might amount to £50,000, comprising £20,000 for a piece of equipment, £20,000 on a practice ambulance and £10,000 to refurbish the waiting room. The money is sourced and drawn down as needed, and this has two important advantages. Firstly, you have cash to negotiate with and obtain any discounts. And secondly, and perhaps most importantly, the loan does not have to be short term or fixed to a three or five-year repayment term. It can be as long as 13 years, which will have a huge benefit to cash flow, but still enable you to pay off chunks without penalty.