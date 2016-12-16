Case studies

St Georges Veterinary Group

Zoetis piloted the UK version of Profit Solver with St Georges Veterinary Group in Wolverhampton – a 19-vet small animal and equine practice. The practice’s managing director, John Goulding, described it as a game changer. One year on, he described the experience: “By and large, the veterinary profession still relies on the mark-up of medicines for its profits. Even practices that have made a concerted effort to move away from this type of pricing structure are still making their money from the sale of medicines rather than from vets’ fees. Like most of the profession, I have wanted to know exactly how to price our services and this was my opportunity to do just that.