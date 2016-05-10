10 May
It's often easy enough deciding what new equipment your practice needs. But, as Adam Bernstein discovered, it's worth spending time deciding how to pay for it before spending money.
When it comes to buying equipment, should you use cash and deplete reserves, or do you rent or lease with the charges due to the supplier?
That’s a question practices need to consider when specifying items such as ultrasound machines, practice vehicles, screens in reception and computer systems.
Buying outright is generally always the cheapest option on paper, especially if you have spare cash or consider ownership important.
However, capital expenditure of a significant value, when compared to the size of your business, will undoubtedly have an effect on cash flow. Then there’s the issue of investing in a depreciating asset – is that really a good use of practice funds? The answer clearly depends on individual view of risk and reward.
However, from Tim Gammon’s perspective, as founding director of Lease UK, it is only the use of the equipment that contributes to practice income, not the ownership of it.
“Finance allows practices to acquire equipment now, before prices rise, and start using it to generate an income immediately, while retaining their cash for the more profitable investments elsewhere in the practice,” he said.
“This ‘opportunity cost’ must be factored in as it goes some way to cancelling out the cost of credit.”
But what if you need any form of bank borrowing to finance the acquisition? While bank finance can be hard to obtain, an overdraft should be avoided if for no other reason than it may be withdrawn at short notice with early repayment demanded, presenting a hazard to cash flow and even your continued existence.
By buying, rather than leasing, you may not be able to take advantage of the economies of scale that a lease or rental company can secure; the unit cost of the device could cost more, even though you may pay no interest.
Buying outright means you will be responsible for the maintenance and repair of the asset.
The alternative to purchase is paying on instalment. But with interest on any hire purchase and lease agreements as part of each payment, you could end up paying more for the asset in the long run.
With leasing, you may never own the asset outright, but you can replace equipment without the expense of buying newer models or having the later problem of disposal.
Hire purchase, on the other hand, allows for legal ownership of the asset once all the payments have been made.
It’s important for practices to compare the interest rate applied by the finance company, the interest likely to be charged by a lender on a loan or overdraft arrangement and the interest earned by cash on deposit or investment elsewhere. Plus, of course, practices need to note there may be additional fees levied on an agreement, as well as the costs of breaking an agreement early. Most instalment finance agreements carry document fees of between £175 to £300, also payable via direct debit along with the first month’s payment and the VAT.
“Some contracts also carry an annual service fee, payable annually in arrears on the anniversary of signing the agreement. It’s nothing to do with servicing the equipment. This is imposed by the funder for servicing an agreement over the chosen period,” Tim added.
Yet, as much as practices need to consider interest rates and so on, they should also bear in mind the real-world cost of acquisition via an agreement, noting charges may not be as bad as they look.
“In many cases, the decision to acquire equipment is eased by the cost justification,” Tim said.
“Recalculate the fixed monthly finance cost on a five-day or six-day week, or as a cost per consult, per treatment, per test, per scan, per animal; in all cases, I warrant the income derived per day, per consult, per treatment and so on, will more than cover it.”
Leases come in a number of variants and it is worth considering which is most suited to your circumstances and the item you are seeking to acquire. There are two main types – finance leases and operating leases.
With finance leases you are effectively paying to use an item over its useful life, typically three years plus, after which you can sell or scrap it. Indeed, the leasing company may not want it back and a further benefit is the lack of maintenance issues should practices take out a service agreement.
“It is unusual for an agreement for veterinary equipment to include maintenance and/or servicing over the chosen term, as the costs of fixing things in the later years of an agreement are often unknown and cannot be calculated into the agreement’s fixed monthly payment,” Tim said.
In most cases, the manufacturer or supplier will offer a maintenance contract, which can be run alongside the finance agreement.
Operating leases are appropriate where an asset – say a computer, or a high maintenance item – is not required for the whole of its useful life. Lower costs follow because, at the end of the lease, the item will revert to the leasing company for re-lease elsewhere. Again, maintenance matters rest with the leasing company.
Tim reckons around £23 per day will fund £25,000 of equipment. He bases this on a price of £25,000, plus VAT (the VAT will be prepaid, but can then be recovered from HMRC). A five-year, fixed-rate, fixed-cost hire purchase agreement would cost around £500 per month, payable monthly in advance by direct debit. As it is more accurate to say there are 13 weeks in a quarter, that becomes £115.38 per week, or £23.08 per day on a five-day working week.
Let’s look at the acquisition from a tax point of view (see Table). A practice wants to acquire equipment for £25,000. It can buy it outright or lease it over three years, paying quarterly. The company’s tax rate is 20 per cent. The capital allowance rate is normally 18 per cent, but in year one, the annual investment allowance allows 100 per cent write-down for the first £200,000 of capital expenditure per annum. Furthermore, the interest paid can be offset against tax.
The example shows leasing is the lower cost and will ease cash flow, but outright purchase leaves the practice owning the item after three years with a residual cost.
The advantages of leasing or renting include:
Of the disadvantages, firms should consider:
Tax will also be a consideration and HMRC has specific rules on how reliefs are applied, which vary depending on whether you buy outright, or on the type and length of the lease. This also affects whether VAT will be charged upfront or periodically.
If you expect to own the asset at the end of the hire period, you will have to pay VAT on the whole value at the start of the contract.
If you want to reclaim VAT and sell the asset, you may have to account for VAT on the eventual disposal.
If you will not become the owner of the asset at the end of the agreement, VAT will be payable periodically.
Lastly, when you buy equipment, you can generally apply capital allowances and effectively deduct a proportion of the cost from your taxable profits.
For the first £200,000 of capital expenditure in a year, the annual investment allowance allows a 100 per cent write-down in the first year. You can’t claim capital allowances with shorter leases, but you can usually deduct the full rental costs from your taxable income.
As life becomes more complicated and practices more sophisticated and specialised, so does the funding of practice life.
Tim’s advice would be: “Always deal with a funding source that specialises in veterinary finance and really understands the profession, its foibles and its idiosyncrasies.”