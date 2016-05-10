It’s important for practices to compare the interest rate applied by the finance company, the interest likely to be charged by a lender on a loan or overdraft arrangement and the interest earned by cash on deposit or investment elsewhere. Plus, of course, practices need to note there may be additional fees levied on an agreement, as well as the costs of breaking an agreement early. Most instalment finance agreements carry document fees of between £175 to £300, also payable via direct debit along with the first month’s payment and the VAT.