Retention: if people can’t envisage their next step within your practice, they look elsewhere. We’ve all felt how frustrating it can be to train up a colleague, only to see them leave taking all your hard work with them. If you can help someone see an exciting future to work towards, they are more likely to stay. This isn’t just about signing off the CPD they ask for, it’s about talking regularly about their ambitions, helping them build a vision for what they want and how that’s going to look in your practice. Hopefully I don’t need to point out that retaining your team means spending money on their education, not on agency fees.