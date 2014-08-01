When reaching retirement your income can be taken in various ways and Kunjan says the Government has been working to make access to pensions easier and more flexible. She says: “Under the current tax regime members are entitled to take up to 25 per cent of their pension saving as a tax-free cash lump sum. It should, however, be borne in mind that by doing so you would reduce the amount of pension you would then be able to receive from the scheme.” A lot has appeared in the media about pension scheme members being approached by so-called “pensions liberation” schemes where the liberator makes an offer to a member, encouraging them to transfer his or her benefits out of a registered pension scheme and take pension benefits before his or her normal minimum pension age. Kunjan says: “While not illegal, it does have the unintentional consequence of breaching HMRC rules with adverse financial consequences for the member.”