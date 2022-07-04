A ray of light

Until the Insurance Act 2015, a greater potential existed for a whole policy to be declared void because of a simple mistake when completing a form or forgetting a fact. However, the act made some notable changes for the better that allowed for the suspension of parts of a policy until a contract term is complied with (previously this could have led to policy cancellation); making clearer how incidents of fraud are dealt with; and a process called “fair presentation of risk” that defines what an insurer must be told when a policy is bought, altered or renewed. Insurers are now required to respond proportionately, rather than automatically voiding a policy.