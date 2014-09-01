There is a wealth of information on The Pensions Regulator website so you will find plenty of guidance in setting up the necessary processes and procedures, but the secret of success, certainly in our experience, was that we “grasped the nettle” early. We began preparations more than a year before our staging date, bringing together a project team comprising key departments from across CVS, plus our independent advisors and pension provider. We developed a detailed project plan and met monthly to review progress. Ensuring our employee data was up to date and held in a consistent format was particularly important and we tested our systems thoroughly to check our employees would be assessed and have their deductions taken accurately.