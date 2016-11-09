This creates familiarity, and in business this breeds comfort and reassurance rather than contempt. If you need something from a supplier it is much easier to ask for it from someone you know, someone you are familiar with. If you want to know if a client wants a product or service he or she has had from you before, it is much easier to approach someone you have a relationship with. They are much more likely to listen to you and to trust your recommendation if they are familiar with you.