From technology decision to investment decision

That changes the conversation around investment too. Advanced equipment and AI capabilities can require significant upfront expenditure, at a time when veterinary businesses may already be balancing multiple demands on cash flow. The business case therefore needs to look beyond the cost of the technology itself. Practice owners can consider what additional clinical capability it creates, whether it enables new services or more complex cases, how it affects staff capacity, and whether it makes the practice more attractive to specialist talent.