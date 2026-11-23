23 November 2026
Image: SeventyFour / iStock
AI is often talked about as a way to save time. But for veterinary practices, the bigger opportunity could be in changing what a practice is capable of delivering.
Veterinary businesses are balancing growing workloads and investment demands with the need to maintain high standards of care and build sustainable businesses. Against that backdrop, AI is finding applications far beyond administration, from making better use of practice data to supporting the analysis of diagnostic images.
When used well, it could free up clinical capacity, strengthen diagnostic capabilities and help practices broaden the services they offer. But this creates a bigger question for practice owners. Where should they invest, and where can technology make a meaningful difference to their practice, people and patients?
For London-based DNA Vetcare, exploring those questions has meant looking at AI across both its day-to-day operations and clinical services.
Co-founder, DNA Vetcare Dane Walker says: “We are a proactive practice, and we like to push things forward clinically and technologically. AI isn’t replacing people, it’s enhancing what they can do, and I think we’re still just scratching the surface of its potential.”
For practices considering AI, the starting point may not be the technology itself, but understanding where time, expertise or capacity could be better used.
DNA Vetcare, founded in 2006 by Dane and fellow veterinary surgeon Alan van Heerden, has grown significantly. A major milestone came in 2023 when, with support from Lloyds, it added 13 practices through a Competition and Markets Authority divestment. Lloyds has continued to support the business on its wider growth journey, helping enable its expansion and investment in premises that can accommodate more advanced clinical capabilities.
Dane says: “Lloyds have been with us the whole way. They can see the vision and they’ve been a real pleasure to work with.”
Today, the group operates 48 branches across the south-east, employs more than 800 people and has a turnover exceeding £50 million. As the business has grown, so too has its investment in the technology, people and infrastructure needed to support that growth. AI is increasingly part of that picture.
The group has recruited a dedicated AI team, including two data engineers, an AI engineer and a programmer, and is applying the technology to tasks including consultation notes, routine customer enquiries, social media marketing and analysis of operational data.
These may sound like relatively small applications compared with the more advanced clinical uses of AI, but collectively they point towards one of its most immediate opportunities: giving veterinary professionals more capacity to focus their expertise where it adds greatest value.
The more interesting question, however, is what becomes possible when AI moves from the administrative into the clinical environment.
In late 2025, DNA Vetcare opened Advanced Vetcare, an independent veterinary referral hospital in south London. The purpose-built facility includes five consultation rooms, three theatres, CT scanning and south London’s only veterinary-grade MRI scanner.
The £500,000 MRI scanner supports specialist care in areas including orthopaedics, neurology, ophthalmology and dentistry.
AI-enhanced imaging technology processes MRI data using machine learning to improve image quality, reduce noise and help identify subtle pathology. For DNA Vetcare, that is helping to support faster scans and clearer images when diagnosing complex conditions.
But the significance for a veterinary business extends beyond the scan itself. Advanced diagnostic capability can influence the types of cases a practice can take on, the specialists it can attract and the services it can provide. DNA Vetcare has seen strong demand, including referrals from other practices.
Dane says: “Demand has been really, really strong and the specialists are super happy with it.
“By using AI alongside the MRI scanner, we can produce images that are comparable to those from a more expensive machine. We’re also using machine learning and AI tools on X-rays and other scans. It’s a very exciting area and I think there’s a lot of scope to further improve pet care using AI.”
For practice owners, that offers a useful distinction. The value of new technology should not necessarily be judged by how much time it saves, but by what it enables the practice to do differently.
That changes the conversation around investment too. Advanced equipment and AI capabilities can require significant upfront expenditure, at a time when veterinary businesses may already be balancing multiple demands on cash flow. The business case therefore needs to look beyond the cost of the technology itself. Practice owners can consider what additional clinical capability it creates, whether it enables new services or more complex cases, how it affects staff capacity, and whether it makes the practice more attractive to specialist talent.
For DNA Vetcare, the investment in MRI capability is supporting specialist services while attracting referrals and specialist clinicians.
Financing can also form part of that decision. Rather than meeting the full cost of major equipment upfront, options such as Asset Finance can help businesses spread the cost of investment while preserving capital for other priorities.
There is unlikely to be one model for adopting AI across the veterinary sector. What works for a large group with dedicated AI specialists will be different from what makes sense for an independent practice.
But perhaps that is the most important point.
Adopting AI does not have to start with asking, “Where can we use AI?” A more useful question may be, “What do we want our practice to be able to do better?”
That could mean reducing the administrative load on clinicians. It could mean making better use of practice data. Or, as DNA Vetcare’s experience demonstrates, it could form part of a bigger investment in specialist clinical capability.
As the technology develops, the practices that get the most from AI may not simply be those that adopt it fastest, but those that are clearest about the problems they want it to solve and the opportunities they want it to unlock.
Lloyds healthcare specialists provide tailored financial support to businesses across the healthcare sector, including vets. Our specialist teams understand the opportunities and challenges healthcare businesses face, from investing in premises and equipment to managing day-to-day finances and planning for growth. By combining sector knowledge with financial expertise, we work closely with healthcare professionals and business owners to understand their ambitions and help them make informed decisions for the future. Whether you’re looking to grow, invest or strengthen your business, our healthcare specialists are here to support you.
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