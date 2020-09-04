Lastly, if a business is rejected by one bank, nothing prevents it applying to another, subject to the need to open a new account. But before it does, management should consider the reason it was rejected. According to a June survey conducted by MoneySavingExpert.com, it appears that limited companies stand a better chance of success compared to sole traders, that existing customers do better and faster than new customers, and that it was credit scores and credit checks that “scuppered applications for these ‘no credit check needed’ loans”. And it’s easy to see why – limited companies and those behind them tend to need to prove themselves in greater detail than a sole trader who may be operating below the radar with a personal bank account.