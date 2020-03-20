20 Mar
Association promises registration fee refunds actioned on a “first booked, first refunded” basis.
The BSAVA has announced it will be refunding all registration fees paid for BSAVA Congress, which was cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
In a statement, the association said: “We are refunding all registration fees. Refunds will be processed automatically, and there is no need to contact us.”
The statement continued: “Please be mindful that it will take us time to process the refunds – we have thousands to work through. Refunds are being actioned on first booked, first refunded basis.
“We are currently scoping alternative provision of congress CPD. We are confident that we will be able to provide a reduced programme of online content, and we are working hard to get this confirmed. We will update you on this as soon as we are able.”