Card protection

Savvy consumers know Section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act 1974 makes credit card companies jointly and severally liable for any breach of contract, or misrepresentation, by a seller. Claims are not limited to the amount of the transaction and it may be possible to claim for other losses. Matthew pointed out consumers (cardholders) can choose to claim from either the supplier or the credit card company, or simultaneously, so long as they do not recover the same loss twice.