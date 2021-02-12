Benefits to consider

[1] Negotiation

The very essence of a buying group is its ability to negotiate. Its experienced professionals have access to the marketplace prices so know when they can squeeze for more. A manufacturer will want to protect its margin, but it will also want to gain access to a captured audience – especially if they are willing to switch products for a competitive price. A good buying group will be looking for solutions that are Win:Win:Win as they need to keep the member happy, the supplier happy and generate a return themselves.