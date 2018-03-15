Who needs to sign, and where will that happen?

Do third parties need to consent/sign/deliver any documents (family members, a bank, a landlord or a pension provider, for example)?

When will you inform employees (your legal advisors will advise as to what will be required for your deal)?

Arranging client appointments/surgery so signatories are able to attend completion (setting aside a full day would be sensible).

Contingencies for short notice delays to the completion date – should signatories appoint an attorney to sign on their behalf just in case?

If you are the buyer, can you transfer funds to your advisor in time for completion?

What do you need to bring to completion (other than a pen)?

In short, it’s never too early to start planning for completion (you will have likely agreed a target date at the outset), and good advisors should guide you through the practical steps as, during the pre-closing period, the deal will need to be managed well to ensure all the plates are spinning – and none are allowed to drop.