The NPV corrects for the fact that £100 today will not have the same buying power in five years (not even next year). Any government bond, for example, would give you an ROI of around 6% and practically no risk (except for whoever bought Greek bonds). Acquiring new equipment has a higher risk, as no one is sure that clients will demand its service or even that a new machine would not become obsolete before its lifespan is over. Therefore, a risk factor is added to take account of this. If an average bond gives you an ROI of 6%, for any veterinary equipment we should make it 16% (a risk factor of 10%). Let us see how the net cash flow changes in our first example in Table 11.