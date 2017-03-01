Disadvantages and considerations include what happens if you die or need to access your pension fund and the property has to be sold, as this might take time; the property’s value may also fall. In addition, as you must always pay “market rate” rent, if the business gets into trouble, you need to remember your SIPP or SSAS trustee owns the property and becomes your landlord and, hence, you may need to negotiate lower rent payments. More generally, you will need to obtain consent from the trustee for any decisions on the property – such as building work and subletting.