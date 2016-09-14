transaction volume index – a measure of “busy-ness”

cost of drugs and supplies as percentage of turnover

cost of all people as percentage of turnover

establishment and overhead expenses as percentage of turnover

net profit margin (after owner’s remuneration) as percentage of turnover

Economic challenge

Responding to the figures, BVA junior vice-president Gudrun Ravetz said: “Although this is a small survey, the figures that suggest more than a half of practices have below average profitability, and 15% have negative profitability, are a concern.