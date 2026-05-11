11 May 2026
Duo, which already have a strategic partnership in the sector, announce creation of new joint venture Ceva Bussan Animal Health.
Image: Theyone / Adobe Stock
Ceva Animal Health and Mitsui and Co have announced a new joint venture covering the Japanese animal health market.
The two companies, which already had a long-standing partnership, have created Ceva Bussan Animal Health, with the joint venture bringing together Bussan Animal Health (BAH) and Ceva Japan.
As part of the transaction, Mitsui is transferring 60% of its shareholding in BAH to Ceva with the new joint venture operated by Ceva as a controlling shareholder and benefiting from what is described as Mitsui’s ongoing support as a “leading global trading and investment company headquartered in Japan”.
The two companies hope the enhanced partnership will accelerate collaboration across broader initiatives, including innovation, market expansion and creation of long-term sustainable value in the animal health industry.
The combined joint venture combines BAH, which has been operating for 75 years in the Japanese market, with Ceva’s position as a global top-five animal health company.
BAH generated €40 million (£34.6 million) in revenue in 2025, while Ceva Japan has a solid portfolio of existing and future products covering swine, ruminant and pet health products.
Tadahiro Ohashi, former managing director of Ceva Japan, has been appointed CEO of Ceva Bussan Animal Health, with Akito Umeda, former CEO of BAH, serving as deputy CEO.
Marc Prikazsky, executive chairman of Ceva Animal Health, said: “With Ceva Bussan Animal Health, we are opening a new chapter for animal health in Japan. By combining the deep roots and expertise of BAH with Ceva’s global innovation capabilities, we are creating a company uniquely positioned to better serve veterinarians, farmers, and pet owners.
“This joint venture reflects our long-standing commitment to the Japanese market and our ambition to accelerate growth by building strong, local partnerships. Together with Mitsui, we are laying the foundations for a stronger, more dynamic future for animal health in Japan.”