7 Sept 2026
Company has appointed new leadership appointment and relocated executive vice-president for global companion animals to the US.
Jean-Marcel Ciet has relocated to New Jersey to oversee Ceva’s companion animal strategy in the US. Image: Comex Studio / Maël Gonnet
Ceva Animal Health has announced the companion animal market as a “strategic focus” for the company as it looks to accelerate its growth in the United States.
Ceva has appointed Laura Correro, formerly head of pet therapeutics at Boehringer Ingelheim, as its senior vice-president of companion animals, and relocated executive vice-president for global companion animals Jean-Marcel Ciet to the US.
Mr Ciet has relocated to Bridgewater, New Jersey – the operational base of Ceva’s US commercial subsidiary – where he will oversee the company’s companion animals strategy.
Ceva said establishing senior leadership locally will enable it to follow market dynamics more closely, strengthen its execution and better connect with customers and partners.
Mr Ciet said: “Laura’s appointment is a major step forward for our franchise. She brings a strong combination of strategic and commercial experience that will help us continue to build our companion animals business over time.
“The US is the world’s leading pet care market, and our decision to anchor senior leadership on the ground there reflects how seriously we take this opportunity.
“I am genuinely excited to work alongside Laura and our US teams to build something meaningful here.”
Ceva’s deputy chief executive, Sébastien Huron, added: “The companion animals segment is a key area of development for Ceva, and the United States plays a central role in this landscape.
“With these decisions, we are strengthening both our leadership and our presence in a market that is highly competitive and fast-moving.
“Bringing Laura on board and positioning Jean-Marcel in the US reflects our intention to build our capabilities over time, step by step, to better serve our customers.”