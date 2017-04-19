The effect of this is some 600,000 small businesses, occupiers of a third of properties, will pay no rates at all – a saving of up to £5,900 for each small business in 2017-18. While this is great news for small businesses, few of which will be vets, Mr Stevens noted the problem: “As the changes to business rates are to be fiscally neutral, the fall in revenue from this concession will need to be made up from the remaining ratepayers.”