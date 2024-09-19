19 Sept
Brooke clinicians from India and Pakistan are developing their skills through an award named in memory of legendary horse racing commentator Sir Peter O’Sullevan.
Two charity vets from south Asia have arrived in the UK on a scholarship programme named after horse racing’s most memorable voice.
Dinesh Kumar Gupta and Javaid Khan, who work for Brooke in India and Pakistan, were among its delegation at BEVA Congress in Liverpool last week after they received the Sir Peter O’Sullevan Equine Education Scholarship.
The programme also includes placements at equine practices, as well as a visit to the Buckinghamshire headquarters of the world’s oldest equine charity, The Horse Trust.
The scholarship marks the latest chapter of Brooke’s long-standing association with the legendary commentator, who was its patron until his death in 2015.
The Sir Peter O’Sullevan Charitable Trust, which was set up in 1998 after his retirement from broadcasting, is estimated to have donated more than £1 million to Brooke alone, and millions more to other equine organisations and projects.
Brooke global animal health advisor Amy Barstow said: “We are very grateful to The Sir Peter O’Sullevan Charitable Trust for giving this learning opportunity to our overseas vets.
“Our scholars are committed to sharing their learning with their colleagues and beyond.
“Ensuring our vets have the most up-to-date knowledge and skills means that we can do the best for the working horses and donkeys that we care for.”