20 Jan
Businesses operating at least 25 practices across the UK between them have been made subject of initial enforcement orders while potential competition issues are investigated.
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has launched an investigation into the acquisition of 17 veterinary businesses across the UK by Medivet.
Initial enforcement orders have been served in relation to each of the operations, which run at least 25 practices between them.
The affected practices include six sites in West Sussex, six in Greater London and four in Oxfordshire, plus other locations in County Antrim, County Durham, Cornwall, Hertfordshire, Lancashire, Leicestershire and North Lincolnshire.
The orders, which have now been published on the CMA’s website, say the body has “reasonable grounds for suspecting” that Medivet and the practices concerned are, or may no longer be distinct entities.
The investigation process will, therefore, examine whether “a relevant merger situation has been created and whether the creation of that situation has resulted, or may be expected to result, in a substantial lessening of competition in any market or markets”.
The businesses affected by the inquiry are as follows:
All of the acquired businesses are required to conduct their business separately from Medivet while the investigation takes place.
The announcement comes two months after the CMA issued initial enforcement orders in relation to the acquisition of eight veterinary businesses by IVC Evidensia.
Formal merger inquiries in that case were launched shortly before Christmas and initial decisions on how they may proceed are currently expected to be announced next month.
Vet Times has approached Medivet for comment, but has yet to receive a response.