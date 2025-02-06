6 Feb
Five new documents have been released, plus the findings of separate research exercises involving veterinary professionals and pet owners.
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has published a new series of documents setting out the latest data and analysis in its investigation of companion animal services.
A consultation period on the five working papers has begun this morning (6 February), and will continue for the next three weeks.
Officials have indicated they expect a further report, outlining initial views on potential solutions, in the spring before a provisional decision is published in the summer.
Inquiry chairperson Martin Coleman said: “Vet businesses must be able to make a sufficient profit to be successful, innovate and deliver the care that pets need.
“And pet owners must be able to make choices that match their needs and get fair prices for the products and services they choose.
“A well-functioning market will get the balance right between safeguarding animal welfare, protecting the needs of pet owners and rewarding businesses that invest to deliver good quality services and pet care.”
The new papers cover the following themes:
In addition to those papers, the findings of a pet owner survey and a research project involving veterinary professionals themselves have also been published today.
Mr Coleman, who is due to give a further update in a session at next month’s BSAVA Congress in Manchester, added: “Our investigation is into veterinary businesses not individual veterinary professionals.
“We’ve spoken to many vets and vet nurses during our inquiry and have been consistently impressed by their professionalism and commitment to the animals under their care.”
Responses to the papers should be submitted via email to VetsMI@cma.gov.uk before 5pm on 27 February.