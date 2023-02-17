An IVC Evidensia spokesperson said: “IVC Evidensia is fully committed to maintaining effective competition in the market, and has worked closely and transparently with the CMA to assist with their review throughout. We also took steps to publicise these acquisitions at the time the practices joined our group, including in the relevant press and online.

“While we respect the decision and will continue to support the practices in question as we consider the CMA’s findings, we are disappointed in the outcome of the review.

“The well-being of the animals we treat is always our top priority, and we’re committed to delivering outstanding care to animals and outstanding service to customers. We invest in our people and clinics to ensure we provide the best diagnostic and treatment options to the animals we care for, both during the day and out-of-hours.