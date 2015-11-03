What are the broad benefits offering hydrotherapy brings to Mildmay?

Having the clients in the practice and using the pool definitely bonds them to us as it is a positive experience for clients and their pets. Also, Louise will often pick up on issues such as ear infections in her patients when she does a physical examination before each swim and will encourage the client to see a vet. She is also in a position to promote the sale of joint supplements and weight loss diets for example.