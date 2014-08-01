Key considerations

So what are the key considerations in helping decide the best type of finance for you? One of the first has to be defining the financing options that best suit your cash flow position. Some of the payment plans will be more expensive than others, so you need to make sure you choose one that is realistically within your budget and to be aware of what will happen if, for any reason, you fall behind with the contracted payments. For example, a short-term contract hire may prove more expensive per month than a longer term hire purchase, but you would not have the same level of long-term financial commitment.