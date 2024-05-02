2 May
Clients can look behind the scenes of the new Wilson Vets site this weekend before it opens next week.
A County Durham practice is preparing to show off its new home to current and prospective clients this weekend.
An open day is taking place at the new Wilson Vets facility in Newton Aycliffe, near Darlington, this Saturday (4 May) before the site begins operations next week.
The group, which is owned by VetPartners and also operates sites in Bishop Auckland and Spennymoor, has converted an empty shop unit to develop a larger practice that it says will offer improved services.
Practice manager Claire Bake said: “After outgrowing our previous building, we are delighted that our search for a new site is over, and we have found the perfect new home.
“We will be providing a much more modern, vibrant clinic where we will be able to provide a wider range of services for our clients and better facilities for our patients.
“Many pet owners have been with us for a long time and there is also a lot of demand for quality pet care in the area, so we’re excited to be able to welcome old and new clients to our lovely new practice.
“We are also creating a great place to work for our dedicated team members as our veterinary nurses, vets and receptionists will have an area to relax and unwind when they have their break.”
The new practice, which opens next Tuesday 7 May, offers a third consulting room, which will allow nurses to host more clinics, while physiotherapy services are also set to be expanded.
The site further offers separate wards and waiting areas for cats and dogs, plus a dedicated laboratory, dental suite, operating theatre, and digital x-ray and ultrasound equipment.