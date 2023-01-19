Some pet owners may decide to “self-insure”, putting what they might have spent on premiums into a separate bank account and creating a pot of, perhaps, £600 per year. Sadly, in the event of a serious injury caused by a road traffic collision (RTC), for example, or the onset of a long-term condition, this money will not go far and could lead to heartache further down the line if the owner doesn’t have access to additional funds, and has to consider suboptimal treatment, rehoming or even euthanasia.