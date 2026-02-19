19 Feb 2026
Bosses say the combined firm will offer a ”comprehensive animal health platform” when the deal is completed.
Image: wladimir1804 / Adobe Stock
Two major animal health companies have announced a multi-billion-dollar merger deal.
Covetrus and MWI Animal Health have reached an agreement to form a combined company that bosses claim will offer a “comprehensive animal health platform”.
The deal announced in the US this week (18 February) values MWI at US$3.5 billion with its present owners, Cencora, set to receive US$1.25 billion in cash proceeds, with the remainder as equity, when the transaction is completed.
MWI president Steve Shell said: “MWI and Covetrus share a common vision to support our customers, manufacturer partners and innovators to advance animal care.
“The combination of MWI’s supply chain expertise, innovation and trusted customer relationships in companion and production animal health with Covetrus’ tech-enabled solutions for veterinarians will equip us to more effectively serve all our stakeholders.
“I am excited for our teams to come together and advance our shared mission of improving outcomes for animals and the experiences of their caregivers.”
Covetrus president and chief executive Ben Wolin added: “By bringing MWI’s strong distribution capabilities and expertise to our business, we can offer more solutions to more customers, improve logistics, create savings and develop innovative new ways to support the animal health ecosystem, including veterinarians, producers, dealers, manufacturers, distributors and pet parents.
“This combination is about making animal healthcare more affordable and accessible, and we remain committed to driving innovation across the industry.”
Cencora will retain a 34.3% stake in the combined firm as part of the deal and its president, Bob Mauch, said the deal would enable it to “further invest in our key growth priorities”.