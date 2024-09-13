13 Sept
Paragon Veterinary Group says its PetProtect Club will help clients budget and avoid bigger fees that can result from delayed preventive health care consults.
An independent vet group serving Cumbria has launched what it hopes will be a cost-of-living busting initiative for its clients.
Paragon Veterinary Group – which has clinics in Dalston, Wetheral and Newbiggin – has introduced its PetProtect Club, which it says aims to help owners avoid sudden bills.
A monthly fee includes unlimited veterinary consultations, an annual health check, annual vaccinations (including kennel cough), parasiticide treatments, nail clipping and anal gland expression, with discounts on a range of other procedures.
Paragon vet Graham Lewis said: “Our aim is for clients to know roughly what they have to spend per year, and monthly, so they can budget and have the peace of mind that they won’t be hit by an unexpected bill.
“If you take out [the club’s cover] and also have pet insurance you have basically covered everything – emergencies are covered by the insurance and all routine care is covered by PetProtect.”
Mr Lewis added: “This is a reassurance plan. You are never going to have to pay a vet consult fee again so if you are worried about anything, or there’s a little niggle, you can come in and have it checked without having to worry about the consult fee, and you can come as often as you need throughout the year.
“Nobody wants unexpected bills and unfortunately pet health care is usually an unexpected bill and vet fees are something many people are struggling with.”