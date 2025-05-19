19 May 2025
CVS Group confirmed both the sale, and a new acquisition in Australia, in a statement this morning.
The CVS Group has announced the completion of a multi-million-pound deal to sell its crematoria operations.
The agreement with Anima Care UK Limited, part of the Funecap Group, was first announced last month.
The completion of the disposal deal was confirmed in a statement to the City this morning (19 May).
The deal is said to be worth £42.4 million and the company said it expected to report a one-off profit of £32 million in its full year accounts for 2025.
Meanwhile, the group has also confirmed completion of its deal to acquire VPP Group PTY Ltd, which operates six practice sites in the Australian state of Victoria.
The agreement increases the group’s Australian portfolio to 28 practices, covering 42 practice sites, with six acquisitions covering 14 practice sites completed so far in the current financial year.
Bosses have previously signalled their intention to focus on Australian expansion instead of new deals in the UK until the outcome of the Competition and Markets Authority investigation here is known.