10 May
Bosses believe the initiative will make them a more attractive company to work for amid enduring workforce pressures.
A major veterinary group has revealed plans for a new secondment programme that will offer staff the chance to swap the UK for Australia – and vice versa.
The new CVS Group initiative, which has just opened, has been launched amid increasing concern about both reduced overseas recruitment and signs of growing interest in moving abroad among UK professionals.
But bosses believe that by responding to an already well-established career trend, they can keep more staff on their books.
CVS Australia managing director Graeme Cramb said: “Our vision is to be the veterinary company that most people want to work for and we believe this scheme represents an attractive option for colleagues.
“We hope that it enables our colleagues to learn from colleagues in a new territory, further their career and lead to some exciting cross-pollination of ideas.”
The initiative is open to vets who have been in practice for more than a year and nurses with at least two years of experience.
Similar schemes are also being made available for staff in support office roles and all will allow participants to work in overseas for a maximum of two years.
The group is already working to expand its operations in Australia and is currently focusing on developments around major cities including Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Perth, as well as the capital, Canberra, and Newcastle.
The company said UK-based staff who met Australian visa requirements would be offered relocation packages and be able to return to their existing roles for a maximum of 12 months on their return. After that, a similar role in their region would be made available.
Analysis published by NSV Veterinary Recruitment earlier this year indicated that more than a third of professionals could be interested in relocating abroad this year in the right circumstances.
Meanwhile, several sector bodies have voiced their concerns about tougher migration rules which they fear will intensify existing workforce pressures.