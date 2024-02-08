8 Feb
The group has spent more than £1.3 million on a surgery with four consult rooms and two theatres.
CVS has invested more than £1.3 million to open a new small animal practice in Derby.
Located in Northedge Business Park on Alfreton Road, the 3,500 sq ft practice has four consult rooms, two operating theatres, digital x-ray and a specialist dental suite.
The new site is part of the Ambivet practice group, which now has six surgeries across Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire following its acquisition by CVS in 2017.
Esther Wroughton, regional director at Ambivet Derby, said: “We wanted to build a brand new practice in the heart of Derby to offer the best level of veterinary care and more appointments to local clients and their pets. Our new facilities and experienced veterinary team mean we’ll be able to provide surgery and treatments right here – in addition to routine procedures and regular check-ups.”
The new Ambivet Derby practice, which offers full disabled access, will be open Monday to Friday, plus Saturday mornings, with out-of-hours provided by Ambivet’s main branch in Heanor.