17 May 2023
Group’s addition to focus on improving first opinion standards in areas such as dental radiography, hypertension and ophthalmology.
Vet group CVS has brought in nine projects to improve first opinion clinical standards in nine key disciplines.
The projects – aiming to achieve “outstanding levels of patient care” in its 479 companion animal practices – cover:
Each project aimed to aid practices in identifying where they may be able to improve their standard of clinical care, detect barriers to preventing them achieve it, ascertain if colleagues have associated learning and development needs, and offer practices clinical learning and support materials. They also provide colleagues with reporting and evaluation tools.
During 2022-23, each CVS small animal practice selected one to two clinical improvement projects to focus on or during the following year, with each CVS hub clinical lead team providing support and training to achieve the goals.
Data was provided to show the starting point and is updated monthly.
Every project has a clinical quality improvement library on CVS’ unique Knowledge Hub virtual learning platform, with materials including webinars, training videos, clinical frameworks, handy checklists and client resources.
In a joint statement – Elizabeth McLennan-Green and Mark Moreton, veterinary directors at CVS – said: “Continuous clinical improvement is at the heart of what we do at CVS. But the reality of busy practice life is that finding the time to consider, organise and develop a genuine clinical focus can be tricky.
“Each of our projects will empower our practice teams to further improve the clinical care we provide for our patients. They’ve been carefully and collaboratively designed to support significant behaviour changes, where changes may have historically been difficult. This work is genuinely pioneering in our industry and key findings to date show our practices are far exceeding their expectations on ‘live’ projects.”
The first nine clinical improvement projects launched in July last year, and new projects are to be brought in imminently.