Claims under the act are often bought by an unmarried partner when his or her partner dies without having a valid will and, as such, the intestacy rules apply. If, for example, two people have been living together as husband and wife (albeit unmarried) with children, and neither has a will, then on either of their deaths the other will get nothing from the estate of the first to die, by virtue of the operation of the intestacy rules, no matter how many years they have been together.