There’s more to credit information than credit

Clearly, credit information is a valuable tool for preventing commercial loss through non-payment, but it also has other uses. Consider fraud is a major issue in today’s world (not that it’s anything new, but technology has definitely helped those committing fraud), and many individuals and organisations do try to obtain credit through deception. One weapon in the fightback is credit information. This, as Craig said, is because agencies have been gathering and validating information and data from around the world for years, and their fraud antennae work rather well. He suggested clients should use agencies for more than just the raw data. Instead he said firms should “work with credit reference agencies as they know what they’re talking about” – the point being, agencies can offer advice on risk.